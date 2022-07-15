Maui county council to decide on controversial affordable housing proposal in Kihei

...HIGH SURF WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM SATURDAY FOR SOUTH
FACING SHORES OF ALL ISLANDS...
.Historic south swell will produce dangerous waves along south
facing shores this weekend. This swell will build all day Saturday
and peak at High Surf Warning levels Saturday night through Sunday
night then slowly decrease through the first half of next week.
The swell direction will be out of the south at 170 to 190
degrees.
...HIGH SURF WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM SATURDAY TO 6 AM HST
MONDAY...
* WHAT...Surf building to 10 to 14 feet during the day Saturday
then rising to 12 to 16 feet with occasional sets to 20 feet
Saturday night through Sunday night.
* WHERE...South facing shores of all Hawaiian Islands.
* WHEN...From 6 AM Saturday to 6 AM HST Monday.
* IMPACTS...Very High...Expect ocean water occasionally sweeping
across portions of beaches, very strong breaking waves, and
strong longshore and rip currents. Large breaking waves and
strong currents may impact harbor entrances and channels causing
challenging boat handling.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Large, breaking surf, significant shorebreak, and dangerous
currents make entering the water very hazardous.
Boaters should be aware of an increased number of surfers and
body boarders utilizing the harbor channel to access surfing
areas.
Always heed lifeguard advice and know your limits. When in doubt,
do not go out.
&&
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM HST
SATURDAY...
* WHAT...East winds 20 to 25 kt with stronger gusts.
* WHERE...Kauai Northwest Waters, Kauai Windward Waters, Kauai
Leeward Waters, Kauai Channel, Oahu Windward Waters, Oahu
Leeward Waters and Big Island Windward Waters.
* WHEN...Through Saturday afternoon.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.
&&
"That has to get streamlined and we have to focus on that and make it our main focus," Byron Brown said while testifying at the meeting.
But others criticized the Hale proposal, citing concerns over increased traffic in the area, as well as potential environmental impacts.
"I know the people who are proposing this development. They are good people," Lucienne de Naie said. "This is just a very bad place and a bad precedent to keep allowing developments on flood zones, is just poor planning."
Many of those opposed called for a land swap between developer Alaula Builders and the county. But company Vice President Lawrence Carnicelli pointed out the land is fully entitled for development, adding the county does not own any entitled land.
Carnicelli also explained the project passed engineering standards for runoff and water retention.
With the council's approval, the developer's goal is to move new residents in next year.
"What we're trying to do is 100% workforce housing for only Maui families. That's it, like you're going to have to be a resident here, and you're going to have to be workforce housing," Carnicelli said. "That's just really what we're trying to accomplish. We just want to build homes for people to move into and have a good life."
If the council rejects the proposal, the developer will reassess development options, which includes building market-rate homes on the property instead.
The council is expected to vote on the matter Friday evening.