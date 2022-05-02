Maui Cookie Lab opening first brick-and-mortar store with extra sweets

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM HST TUESDAY...
* WHAT...East to northeast winds 20 to 25 kt. Up to 30 kt over the
Alenuihaha Channel. Seas 7 to 10 feet.
* WHERE...All Hawaiian Coastal Waters.
* WHEN...Until 6 AM HST Tuesday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.
&&
The popular, freshly baked local cookie shop Maui Cookie Lab is planning to open on Monday, May 9, with special offers all month long.
Maui Cookie Lab spent years creating hand-crafted baked goods at Cakewalk Bakery in Paia, and then later with Maui Sweet cakes for visitors and locals.
In addition to traditional menu of baked goods, Maui Cookie Lab will also offer items available only in-store, including a soft serve affogato and signature cookie ice cream sundaes, spun with locally made Roselani’s vanilla bean soft serve and topped with a choice of one of their fresh-baked Classic Cookies.
The Sweet Shop will also offer a limited beverage service — houseblend cold brew coffee, lattes and mochas provided by Maui Oma Coffee and locally made lemonade, organic milk and mango iced tea.
Customers will also be able to find merchandise including t-shirts, hats, mugs and their custom-blend coffee.
To celebrate the opening of their first storefront, Maui Cookie Lab has tasty deals for customers for its first month after opening. Deals include: 50% off a coffee drink with a minimum purchase of three or more cookies, a seventh cookie free with the purchase of a six-piece box, and more.