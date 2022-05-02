 Skip to main content
Maui Cookie Lab opening first brick-and-mortar store with extra sweets

Maui Cookie Lab cookies

The popular, freshly baked local cookie shop Maui Cookie Lab is planning to open on Monday, May 9, with special offers all month long.

 

KAHULUI (KITV4) - Homemade cookie shop Maui Cookie Lab is opening its first brick-and-mortar store next month. 

The popular shop will open their new space to the public on Monday, May 9th, at 140 Ho'ohana Street in Kahului, and will offer indoor seating, classic cookies, and sweet treats. 

Maui Cookie Lab spent years creating hand-crafted baked goods at Cakewalk Bakery in Paia, and then later with Maui Sweet cakes for visitors and locals. 

In addition to traditional menu of baked goods, Maui Cookie Lab will also offer items available only in-store, including a soft serve affogato and signature cookie ice cream sundaes, spun with locally made Roselani’s vanilla bean soft serve and topped with a choice of one of their fresh-baked Classic Cookies.

The Sweet Shop will also offer a limited beverage service — houseblend cold brew coffee, lattes and mochas provided by Maui Oma Coffee and locally made lemonade, organic milk and mango iced tea.

Customers will also be able to find merchandise including t-shirts, hats, mugs and their custom-blend coffee. 

To celebrate the opening of their first storefront, Maui Cookie Lab has tasty deals for customers for its first month after opening. Deals include: 50% off a coffee drink with a minimum purchase of three or more cookies, a seventh cookie free with the purchase of a six-piece box, and more.

