Maui Brewing Company in Lahaina remains closed after red placard issued due to cockroach and rodent infestation

UPDATE JULY 21, 2023 -- The Hawai’i State Department of Health confirms that the red “closed” placard remains in effect at Maui Brewing Company in Lahaina. Live cockroach activity was observed within the kitchen and front bar after a follow-up inspection on Wednesday, July 19.
Cockroaches were also observed within refrigeration units and on food contact surfaces within the kitchen and front bar.
Progress made since the initial inspection includes: no rodent droppings or dead rodents observed; establishment fully sealed holes and openings in walls; grease and food debris has been moved; all clutter within upstairs storage units have been removed.
The establishment stated that pest control treatments were conducted at least three times from July 11 to July 18. Another treatment was scheduled to be conducted on July 20. The next treatment is scheduled for Tuesday, July 25.
A follow-up inspection is scheduled for Wednesday July 26, 2023.
--
ORIGINAL STORY
LAHAINA, Maui (KITV4) -– Maui Brewing Company in Lahaina has closed after being issued a red placard following a routine DOH inspection.
Maui Brewing Company, located 4405 Honoapi‘ilani Highway #217 in Lahaina, has closed after the July 10 inspection to protect public health due to a cockroach and rodent infestation.
They must remain closed until all violations are resolved and the health department allows the restaurant to reopen to the public.
During the inspection, DOH observed abundant evidence of a rodent and cockroach infestation. Rodent droppings and live cockroach activity were observed throughout the establishment, including on food items including pizza dough, in refrigeration units where food is stored and on food contact surfaces where food is prepared. Live cockroach activity included a mixture of adult, juvenile and un-hatched egg cases, indicating an active population. Two dead rodents were also observed in rodent traps within the downstairs food storage room during the inspection.
The restaurant was also cited for holes and openings where pests can enter; a build-up of grease and food debris which attracts pests; an accumulation of clutter which serves as pest harborage; and lack of soap and paper towels at the kitchen handwash sink.
The health department is requiring the food establishment to take the following corrective actions before they will be allowed to reopen to the public:
Develop and conduct an aggressive pest control treatment and monitoring plan by a professional pest control company to eradicate the current pest infestation;
Deep clean the facility to remove all pest harborage conditions, such as the grease build-up and food debris and clutter within upstairs storage rooms; and
Seal all openings within the walls, ceiling and floors to prevent pest entry.
A follow-up inspection has been rescheduled for Friday, July 14, 2023.