Maui Brewing Company in Lahaina issued red placard due to cockroach and rodent infestation

LAHAINA, Maui (KITV4) -– Maui Brewing Company in Lahaina has closed after being issued a red placard following a routine DOH inspection. 

Maui Brewing Company, located 4405 Honoapi‘ilani Highway #217 in Lahaina, has closed after the July 10 inspection to protect public health due to a cockroach and rodent infestation. 

