Maui bill proposing restrictions on workforce housing struck down again

...FLOOD WATCH FOR MAUI COUNTY THROUGH SUNDAY AFTERNOON...
...FLOOD WATCH FOR OAHU STARTING SATURDAY MORNING...
...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM SATURDAY MORNING THROUGH SUNDAY
AFTERNOON...
* WHAT...Flash flooding caused by excessive rainfall is possible.
* WHERE...Oahu.
* WHEN...From Saturday morning through Sunday afternoon.
* IMPACTS...Flood prone roads and other low lying areas may be
closed due to elevated runoff and overflowing streams. Urban areas
may receive more significant flooding and property damage due to
rapid runoff.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- A developing surface trough will act as a focus for cloud and
shower development over Oahu starting on Saturday. The bulk
of the rainfall is expected to fall over windward slopes and
coasts, but some heavy showers could spread to leeward areas,
where stream flow could also become elevated.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action
should Flash Flood Warnings be issued.
WAILUKU, Hawaii (KITV4) -- Before he left office, former Maui County Mayor Michael Victorino vetoed Bill 103, which would have required homes developed under workforce housing agreements to remain owner-occupied in perpetuity.
The measure also suggested a 30-year-period before those homes could convert back to market rate properties.
During a meeting on Friday, county councilmembers voted 5-4 to sustain the veto, which stirred conflict among councilmembers.
"When we campaigned, we promised housing," Councilmember Keani Rawlins-Fernandez asserted in support of the bill. "We promised to be ready, to hit the ground running upon being seated in this council."
Those opposed to the measure argued homeowners should be allowed to sell their homes at market rate sooner, thereby building up the middle class.
Maui resident Pamela Tunpap testified she benefited from the equity of her condo she bought at Harbor Lights for $30,000 when she was a single mother.
"And (I) was able to make $50,000 on that condo later on and that helped me put down money for a down payment on a home as my family grew. That was really important wealth generation," Tunpap recalled.
Council newcomer Nohe 'U'u-Hodgins pointed out for most residents, their entire life savings sits in their homes and properties.
"If we are hit by any sort of medical expense, or need to re-roof our house, or send our kids to college, we wouldn't be able to use as much of our home equity as we would like to," 'U'u-Hodgins said.
But bill supporters insisted the county should focus on building up its affordable housing inventory, to stop the trend of local residents having to move to the mainland.
"Even if someone did build equity in their home here, they'd flip it. We'd lose that. It would go back into the market, but that person has to move to the mainland anyway to benefit from that equity," Maui resident Mark Deakos said. "Otherwise, they'd go to buy something cheaper, so it doesn't make sense."
The bill was a part of the Maui County Comprehensive Affordable Housing Plan, which details a goal for 5,000 units for local households earning below 120% of the annual area median income.