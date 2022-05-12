Maui authorities suspect arson in recent rash of brush fires

MAUI COUNTY, Hawaii (KITV4) -- Seven fires in all were reported to be 100% contained by late Thursday, according to Maui Fire Department. The first six were all set within 40 minutes, as simultaneous burns shut down highways and snarled commutes.
As flames leapt and smoke filled the air, it became clear to many that several brush fires in central Maui were nothing short of suspicious.
Both Kahekili Highway and Maui Veterans Highway faced closures.
A series of videos lit up social media, captured by those on the road.
"So it seemed like billowy smoke, then it turned into high flames. It was at that time that a lot of us who were stopped in that area, just initiated a turn-around to seek another alternate route to Kihei," Leilani Kahaleauki told KITV 4.
Home evacuations were initiated in Wailuku Country Estates by 1:30pm Thursday.
While no injuries or structural damage has been reported, the larger worry is how similar occurrences on Tuesday and Wednesday, have made images of billowing smoke all too familiar.
"It is suspected that these are being set intentionally. We have some video footage of a vehicle that has been seen at more than half of these locations. We also have a partial plate number and a description of a couple individuals that have been seen," Mayor Michael Victorino said.
Strong wins fanned the flames well into the afternoon. Operations were stretched thin.