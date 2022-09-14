Maui artist famous for iconic Rolling Stones album cover fundraising to fight pediatric cancer

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- He's the Rock n' Roll art icon. The man behind the infamous "Mouth and Tongue" Rolling Stones album cover. Ruby Mazur is also an outspoken advocate for the advancement of pediatric cancer care.
"If there's any way any of us can help alleviate such a horrible experience," Mazur began, "If I can help selling my art... kudos on me."
It's an issue that hits close to home.
"I recently went through throat cancer and I am now 100% cancer free," Mazur told KITV4. "But what I've gone through in the treatments and the cancer, which is horrible, so many of these young kids go through."
In teaming up with the Hawaii Children's Cancer Foundation (HCCF), Mazur's newest gallery, located in the heart of Waikiki, will serve as a fundraising ground to raise money for Hawaii's pediatric patients and their families.
"What we do is we actually provide financial assistance for even day-to-day costs," explained HCCF Executive Director Michelle Meredith. "So, it can go towards costs related to the cancer diagnosis, like medical bills, but the money can also be used to help cover rent, help cover utilities, alleviate some of that financial burden so families can really focus on what's most important which is taking care of their child."
Over the course of the foundation's 30-year history, hundreds of thousands of dollars have been distributed to families throughout the state.
