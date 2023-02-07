 Skip to main content
Maui and Molokai hearings seek public input regarding Maui Nui forest additions, land reserves, and rule changes

  • Updated
  • 0
Molokai generic

AP Photo/Eric Risberg

 AP Photo/Eric Risberg

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Two additional hearings have been scheduled for Maui and Moloka‘i for people to comment on a proposal to protect nearly 100 unencumbered state land parcels across Hawai‘i, as part of the State Forest Reserves, Natural Area Reserves, and Wildlife Sanctuaries systems.

On Maui, the in-person meeting will be held on March 2, from 5 - 7 p.m., at the Kahului Community Center (275 Uhu Street, Kahului, HI). On Molokai, the in-person meeting will be February 23, from 5 - 7 p.m., at the Mitchell Pauole Community Center (90 Ainoa Street, Kaunakakai, HI), and the online Zoom meeting will be February 15, 5 - 7 p.m. (Zoom link, Meeting ID: 816 9683 3617; Passcode: QrVz0G)

An error occurred