Maui and Molokai hearings seek public input regarding Maui Nui forest additions, land reserves, and rule changes

...WIND ADVISORY FOR MOST LOWER ELEVATIONS OF THE STATE FROM NOON
WEDNESDAY THROUGH FRIDAY AFTERNOON...
...WIND ADVISORY FOR THE SUMMITS OF MAUNA KEA MAUNA LOA AND
HALEAKALA FROM THURSDAY EVENING THROUGH FRIDAY AFTERNOON...
.Strong high pressure will develop north of the state on Wednesday
and drift slowly eastward Thursday and Friday. The high will drive
strong and gusty trade winds that will be accelerated over and
downwind of island terrain.
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON WEDNESDAY TO 6 PM HST
FRIDAY...
* WHAT...East winds 25 to 35 mph with localized gusts over 50
mph expected.
* WHERE...Portions of Kahoolawe, Kauai, Lanai, Maui, Molokai,
Niihau, Oahu and the Big Island, mainly over and downwind of
terrain.
* WHEN...From noon Wednesday to 6 PM HST Friday.
* IMPACTS...Winds this strong can tear off shingles, knock down
tree branches, blow away tents and awnings and make it
difficult to steer, especially for drivers of high profile
vehicles.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Watch out for falling tree branches when walking or driving. Make
sure tents and awnings are secure or take them down. Be prepared
for power outages.
&&
Weather Alert
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON WEDNESDAY TO 6 PM HST
FRIDAY...
* WHAT...East winds 20 to 30 kt with stronger gusts and seas
building to 9 to 14 feet.
* WHERE...Kauai Northwest Waters, Kauai Windward Waters, Kauai
Leeward Waters, Kauai Channel, Oahu Leeward Waters and Maui
County Leeward Waters.
* WHEN...From noon Wednesday to 6 PM HST Friday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.
&&
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Two additional hearings have been scheduled for Maui and Moloka‘i for people to comment on a proposal to protect nearly 100 unencumbered state land parcels across Hawai‘i, as part of the State Forest Reserves, Natural Area Reserves, and Wildlife Sanctuaries systems.
On Maui, the in-person meeting will be held on March 2, from 5 - 7 p.m., at the Kahului Community Center (275 Uhu Street, Kahului, HI). On Molokai, the in-person meeting will be February 23, from 5 - 7 p.m., at the Mitchell Pauole Community Center (90 Ainoa Street, Kaunakakai, HI), and the online Zoom meeting will be February 15, 5 - 7 p.m. (Zoom link, Meeting ID: 816 9683 3617; Passcode: QrVz0G)
Additionally, comments are welcome for updating administrative rules associated with the Natural Area Reserves System (NARS). Both proposals are being shared online and in meetings to collect people’s input. In-person meetings have already been held on O‘ahu, Kaua‘i and Hawai‘i Island.
The proposed parcels are state lands not currently managed for environmental protection or any particular land use. New land designations will allow the DLNR Division of Forestry and Wildlife (DOFAW) to protect these parcels and provide areas for conservation, preservation, recreation, and sustainable forest products. Activities on these parcels could include the protection of endangered species habitat, cultural site preservation, forest restoration, and access for hiking or hunting.
The parcels, include over 21,000 acres: 18,630 acres proposed as forest reserves, 2,192 acres for natural area reserves, and 196 acres for wildlife sanctuaries.
DOFAW is also proposing updates to administrative rules for the NARS. The amendments would improve the protection of reserves by modifying prohibited activities and penalties, allow longer-term special use permits, adjust parking fees for non-residents, managing commercial usage similar to the Nā Ala Hele Trails and Access program, extending the closure of areas, and restricting access to off-trail areas.
Input from community members can be provided in multiple ways: online via the DOFAW website, via mail or in person at a DOFAW office, or at upcoming hearings.
Kathryn spent the last decade in the Bay Area working in nonprofits, education, and communications consulting. She has a B.A. in English from St. Mary's College of CA and an M.A. in Public Affairs and Politics from the University of San Francisco.