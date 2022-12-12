Maternal mortality rates disproportionally affecting groups

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM HST TUESDAY...
* WHAT...Northeast winds 25 kt with higher gusts.
* WHERE...Kauai Northwest Waters, Kauai Leeward Waters, Kauai
Channel, Oahu Windward Waters, Oahu Leeward Waters, Kaiwi
Channel, Maui County Windward Waters and Maui County Leeward
Waters.
* WHEN...Until 6 AM HST Tuesday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.
&&
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Compared to other states, Hawaii has a low maternal mortality rate because of the different support systems in place.
According to the Hawaii Department of Health (DOH), for every 100,000 births there are about 14 deaths. And although this is a low rate, the goal is to bring it down even more.
This crisis mostly affects people of color, who accounted for nearly 60% of those deaths, along with undocumented and incarcerated women, people experiencing intimate partner violence, and LGBTQ+ individuals. Many of these groups don't have access to healthcare.
With 80% of maternal deaths being preventable, health officials say there should he a higher focus on preventable measures such as providing healthcare to all.
One of the biggest reasons for maternal deaths is due to not having access to prenatal care. This leads to complications not only during giving birth but after as well.
The other cause is from mothers abusing substances during pregnancy and experiencing mental health issues.
The managing director of the Robert Wood Johnson Foundation, Jennifer Ng'andu, says focus needs to be on mothers when they're giving birth but after as well.
"The things we need to think about is what are the supports that come once a mom has given birth and is taking care of her child and is making sure she has the right set of resources that support her ability to be the best mom she can and get the resources she needs to raise a health child," shares Ng'andu.