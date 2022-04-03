 Skip to main content
Master kite maker in Hawaii talks about the math, science behind great kite making

  Updated
 By Cynthia Yip

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- April is National Kite Month and every year at this time enthusiasts celebrate the history of their favorite pastime by letting their kites fly.

Kelvin Chun is a retired, award-winning public school teacher who is one of the few craftsmen in Hawaii who is a master of making and flying Filipino kites.

Master kite builder Patricio Gongob taught Chun how to make the traditional kites out of shaved bamboo and rice paper. Unlike western kites, Filipino kites do not have a tail. Chun has been featured in national kite magazines and belongs to the American Kite Fliers Association. His master’s degree project at the University of Hawaii was on kite aerodynamics.

"I used to be a math teacher, so I used to integrate making the kite and flying the kite, it’s what they call STEM education now. Science Technology Engineering and Math. And art, Steam education. I used to integrate it then have my students make the kites, and fly the kites so that when it flies you know that aerodynamically they made the kite perfect. And applied mathematics skills," Chun said.

“In today’s world, a lot of problem solving in life, so if it doesn’t fly you have to figure out why it doesn’t fly in the kite it has to be perfectly balanced. It has to be perfectly symmetrical," he added.

April was chosen as National Kite Month because it was the month that perfectly symbolized hope, potential, and joy. As the first month in spring, it is when most kite fliers are starting to bring their kites out of the closet and prepare for a summer on the beach.

It is the month that while we spring clean and dust off the cobwebs, we can look fondly back on the memories of the year before while looking towards a bright future.

April is also the month that we see the last of the snow giving way to green lawns, a month that we are eager to get outside and be active.

National Kite Month is organized by the American Kitefliers Association (AKA). Volunteers work to help promote kite flying throughout the year and during National Kite Month.

