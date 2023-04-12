Master carver prepares all year for the 4-day Merrie Monarch Festival

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM HST THIS
EVENING...
* WHAT...East winds 25 knots. Seas around 10 feet.
* WHERE...All Hawaiian nearshore waters.
* WHEN...Until 6 PM HST.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.
&&
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- With the Merrie Monarch festivities already underway and the start of the hula competition approaching, many local businesses prepare all year for this one week.
"The day you get home from Merrie Monarch, you start working all year," said mea kālai or master carver Nalu Andrade. "I believe everybody does that. Even when we're there, we're planning for the next year."
And for good reason, sales during the 4-day festival can have a huge impact on a company's bottom line.
"It can sustain my company for like half a year," he said.
Andrade launched his O'ahu-based business, Na Māka Kahiko, in 2015 in Hilo at the Merrie Monarch.
"We applied for the Merrie Monarch Invitational Craft Fair. And we got in because we had this new art that was coming out and everybody liked it. We came in making ʻohe kāpala earrings and ʻohe kāpala themed items."
ʻOhe kāpala is the Hawaiian practice of carving bamboo stamps. Traditionally, designs from these stamps were used to adorn kapa fabric. Andrade modernized the ancient art form and created hand-carved wearable art.
"There's going to be five new pairs of earrings coming out, and I cannot tell everybody what it is," Andrade continued, "and then some wooden stamps that are being made."
Along with the time he commits to imi ʻike or research new designs, Andrade spends countless hours gathering and preparing the supplies he needs.
"I got to go to the mountain. I gotta go harvest responsibly. I soak it in salt water, and then I dry it for maybe two or three months. And then I start shaping down the ʻohe kāpala and the blanks to make the earrings," Andrade said.
Bridging the past to the present with 'ike, knowledge passed down from his kupuna, Nalu Andrade is carving his own path to success.
"It's big being a part of Merrie Monarch. I think Kalākaua said it the best. Hula is the heartbeat of our people. And you know, I'm very fortunate to be a part of it," said Andrade.
Look for the Nā Maka Kahiko booth at the Merrie Monarch Arts and Crafts Fair from Wednesday April 12 to Saturday the 15th at the Afook Chinen Civic Auditorium & Butler Buildings in Hilo.