Maryknoll School alumnus unveils new mural celebrating school’s 95th anniversary

HONOLULU (KITV4) – Maryknoll School unveiled their new mural, designed by an alumnus, that commemorates the school’s 95th anniversary.
The mural was unveiled and blessed on Founders Day, Feb. 14, 2023.
Kelsie Chin Kalohi, a local artist and alumni from class of 2007, designed the mural for the school.
“I attended Maryknoll from pre-kindergarten through graduation and my favorite class was art,” said Kalohi. “My goal was to create a great conversation starter for the current students as well as for those who came back as alumni like me.”
The mural is made into stamps with each one representing an important part of the Maryknoll story. The stamps include Maryknoll’s foundress, Mother Mary Rogers; the Maryknoll Sisters; the Jean Charlot statue that was gifted to the campus; and the Sacred Heart Church.
Maryknoll School is Hawaii’s largest co-educational Catholic School that serves students from pre-kindergarten through the 12th grade.
Kayli Pascal-Martinez is the first recipient of KITV4’s Robert Kekaula Fellowship. Kayli was selected in the Fall of 2022 for this prestigious opportunity out of a broad pool of young applicants who are from Hawaii or currently living in Hawaii. She currently attends University of Hawaii - West Oahu where she is a junior studying Communications and New Media Technologies.