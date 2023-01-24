Marine found dead at Marine Corps Base Hawaii

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 6 AM
HST THURSDAY...
* WHAT...Northeast winds 15 to 25 kt around Kauai. Elsewhere 10 to
20 kt. Seas 9 to 14 feet expected.
* WHERE...Kauai Northwest Waters, Kauai Windward Waters, Kauai
Leeward Waters, Kauai Channel, Oahu Windward Waters, Oahu
Leeward Waters, Kaiwi Channel, Maui County Windward Waters,
Maui County Leeward Waters, Pailolo Channel, Alenuihaha
Channel and Big Island Windward Waters.
* WHEN...From midnight tonight to 6 AM HST Thursday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.
&&
Marine Isaac Liston issued the following statement to KITV4:
A U.S. Marine with 3rd Littoral Anti-Air Battalion was found unresponsive at his place of residence aboard Marine Corps Base Hawaii and was transported by emergency medical services personnel to Adventist Health Castle Hospital in Kailua, Hawaii where the Marine was pronounced deceased on January 23, 2023.
The cause of death is currently under investigation, and there are no additional details available at this time. Our deepest condolences are with the friends and family of the Marine as we grieve this tremendous loss.
No other information, including the identity of the man, has been released at this time.
