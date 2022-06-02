Marine Corps Base Hawaii fined $240k by DOH for repeated wastewater violations

HONOLULU (KITV4) – The Hawaii State Department of Health (DOH) fined Marine Corps Base Hawaii more than $240,000 due to repeated wastewater violations.
DOH says wastewater containing enterococci bacteria above permitted levels leaked from the Kaneohe Bay Water Reclamation Facility and into the ocean on numerous occasions between August of 2020 and February 2022.
The state also says the Marine Corps did not notify the health department in a timely manner.
The DOH is now ordering the Marine Corps to upgrade its wastewater treatment system.
An MCBH spokesperson released the following statement regarding the DOH fine:
“MCBH takes this NOVO and the deficiencies that led to it very seriously. Environmental stewardship is critical to our relationship with the local community.
MCBH’s WRF is currently operating effectively and treated wastewater is being discharged within all permit limits. MCBH is working to improve operations and oversight, upgrade our WRF to eliminate reoccurrence of these issues, and to more efficiently treat wastewater and implement additions to the facility that will reduce the overall water consumption of the installation. In advance of a hearing, MCBH is pursuing discussions with DOH to further the mutual understanding between our organizations regarding the violations and to develop an executable plan that will ensure future violations do not occur.
We continually seek to improve our installation and its facilities to meet the challenges of the future, ensuring environmental compliance as we move forward.”