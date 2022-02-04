HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Marijuana advocates in Hawaii believe more legal dispensaries are needed for people with medical cannabis cards.
Cure Oahu just opened its second location in Kapolei on Friday. It's also the first dispensary in West Oahu. Latest Department of Health data shows around 4,000 people from that part of the island are registered in the medical cannabis program. There's currently 18 dispensaries statewide, most in urban areas.
"It's pretty well-known in Hawaii everyone has an uncle or knows someone who grows cannabis at home or have someone they know," Randy Gonce, Hawaii Cannabis Industry Association executive director, said.
Gonce hopes lawmakers will consider allowing each dispensary to open five locations instead of three.
"Really a modest increase, we're not asking for the high here, high in the sky. We're not asking for 12 additional locations. This is something to allow more access points," Gonce said.
George Bullock, dispensary director of Cure Oahu, says if rules change and allow people to use recreational marijuana, his team will be ready.
"The medical cannabis industry hasn't really had a very strong demand growing so there's a lot of extra products available and we have the resources to continue to grow more," Bullock said.
The new report also found the cannabis industry in the state generated $4.7 million in tax revenue in 2021.
