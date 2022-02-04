 Skip to main content

Offers go here

Sign Up

Have an account? Log In

You're all set!

Thank you. Your account has been registered. Check your email for details.

OK

Log In

Need an account? Sign Up

Reset password

Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.

Forgot Password

An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.

Email me a log in link

Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you. Your purchase was successful.

OK
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Marijuana advocates in Hawaii believe more legal dispensaries are needed

  • Updated
  • 0
weed

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Marijuana advocates in Hawaii believe more legal dispensaries are needed for people with medical cannabis cards.

Cure Oahu just opened its second location in Kapolei on Friday. It's also the first dispensary in West Oahu. Latest Department of Health data shows around 4,000 people from that part of the island are registered in the medical cannabis program. There's currently 18 dispensaries statewide, most in urban areas.

New findings in a report from the Hawaii Cannabis Industry Association, suggest policies must change to improve access to the budding industry.

"It's pretty well-known in Hawaii everyone has an uncle or knows someone who grows cannabis at home or have someone they know," Randy Gonce, Hawaii Cannabis Industry Association executive director, said.

Gonce hopes lawmakers will consider allowing each dispensary to open five locations instead of three.

"Really a modest increase, we're not asking for the high here, high in the sky. We're not asking for 12 additional locations. This is something to allow more access points," Gonce said.

George Bullock, dispensary director of Cure Oahu, says if rules change and allow people to use recreational marijuana, his team will be ready.

"The medical cannabis industry hasn't really had a very strong demand growing so there's a lot of extra products available and we have the resources to continue to grow more," Bullock said.

The new report also found the cannabis industry in the state generated $4.7 million in tax revenue in 2021.

Do you have a story idea? Email news tips to news@kitv.com

Tags

Recommended for you