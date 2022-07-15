Marco Polo is the only building to retrofit with sprinklers since the tragic fire

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Residential high-rise buildings on Oahu that do not have fire sprinkler systems now have about a month and a half left to get a so-called "life safety evaluation" to comply with the current city ordinance.
Thursday marked five years since the deadly and destructive Marco Polo fire. No one can forget the haunting images from July 14, 2017. A raging fire at the iconic Marco Polo condominium on Kapiolani Boulevard would not go out, despite the efforts of about 130 Honolulu Fire Department (HFD) firefighters risking their own lives to battle the blaze. The fire killed four residents.
In the wake of the Marco Polo fire, there was a push to require older residential high-rise buildings to install fire sprinkler systems. When the fire happened, the Marco Polo, built in 1971, did not have sprinklers.
There was pushback from some condo associations over the cost, so now, under the current city ordinance, 22-02, the condos can either install automatic sprinklers in the common and living areas, or undergo a life safety evaluation, and take steps to pass the evaluation with an acceptable score.
The life safety evaluation looks at things such as fire barriers and alarm notification systems. It must be done by a licensed life safety design professional.
"Originally they had 380 buildings on that list. Now currently, there's 319 buildings that need to comply with ordinance 22-02," said Kendall Ching, acting battalion chief of HFD's fire prevention bureau. "The buildings that did not have to comply with the ordinance didn't meet the standards as a high rise building of 75 feet or more, or they proved that they already had sprinklers in their buildings."
The buildings still on the list have until August 31, 2022 to submit a life safety evaluation, and until May 2030 to get a passing score. Thus far, HFD says 275 of the 319 buildings have submitted a life safety evaluation, and 20 of those have an acceptable level of safety.
"So as the fire department, we understand the cost significance. But we do emphasize to all these members that have a vested interest in that to do a comparative analysis when they make these decisions because it might just be a few extra dollars that they install sprinklers. And we will always advocate for sprinklers as the only measure that actually extinguishes the hazard which is the fire, which causes damage," Ching said.
According to HFD, so far only three buildings have submitted a letter of intent to install a fire sprinkler system, and they must install the sprinklers by May 2038.
And only one of the buildings has already installed a fire sprinkler system, and that's the Marco Polo, which finished installing its sprinkler system in the common and living areas last October.
Ching said: "As the fire department, installing sprinklers is good news and then as the remembrance of July 14th, 2017 of the Marco Polo incident, in remembrance of four people who perished, and over 30 units were destroyed and 80 damaged, over $130 million in damages as well as the hundreds of people that got displaced, we were thankful that yes, they decided to install sprinklers.
"So to prevent another tragic incident like that, so hopefully other buildings will consider that and make a good decision on how they move forward."
HFD holds seminars and can even go out to speak with the condo association or residents about fire sprinklers and the life safety evaluation. Call HFD at (808) 723-7161 to learn more.
To see the Fire Code of the City and County of Honolulu, which contains ordinance 22-02, click here.
For more information on fire sprinklers, click here.