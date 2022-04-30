March for Babies at Kapiolani Park

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM SUNDAY TO 6 AM HST
MONDAY...
* WHAT...East to northeast winds 20 to 25 knots.
* WHERE...Kauai Northwest Waters, Kauai Windward Waters, Kauai
Leeward Waters, Kauai Channel, Oahu Windward Waters, Oahu
Leeward Waters, Kaiwi Channel, Maui County Windward Waters,
Maui County Leeward Waters and Big Island Windward Waters.
* WHEN...From 6 AM Sunday to 6 AM HST Monday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- After two years the March for Babies walk took to the sidewalks of Kapiolani Park in support of mothers and their babies.
KITV-4 interviewed parents who say, “We ourselves had our own incident of premature birth, we spent, 4 months at the NICU at Kapiolani- we lost one of our own children, it’s important to us and for us to remember our lost one. Mary Rivera is a March of Dimes Supporter/Actress
“Because I know the important work they do with the mothers, and with moms to be. The babies that they carry. So I’m all for them. Because my daughter the eldest one was born premature.” Candice Fajardo is with the March of Dimes “We’re here for the march for babies here at the march of dimes, its our 52nd annual walk. We’re really excited to be live after 2 years. We’re here walking for moms and babies we want to make an impact here in the state of Hawaii. “
The March of Dimes is a national, non-profit organization that was established in 1938. The mission of the foundation is to improve the health of babies by preventing birth defects, premature birth and infant mortality.
The March of Dimes funds programs of research, community services, education, and advocacy. Prematurity is the #1 killer of babies in the United States.
From polio to prematurity the March of Dimes has focused on researching the problems that threaten our children and finding ways to prevent them.
