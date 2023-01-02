Many search for lost pets to start the new year

It's an old problem to start off the new year: Getting lost pets home.
Many of those animals ran away when blasts from New Year's Eve fireworks filled the air.
At a time many celebrated the end of 2022, the Kodama family was frantic.
"Our 2 year old opened the door and a big firework went off. Mochi ran, probably looking for comfort," said Pauoa Valley resident Danae Kodama.
Mochi is their four year old Chihuahua/terrier mix, and an important part of their family.
"Mochi is wonderful. She is my daughter Bella's best friend. We've had her since she was 6 weeks old," stated Kodama.
The family has made up flyers and searched their neighborhood, but so far there has been no sign of Mochi.
"Everyone is sad and down and trying to find her. We are worried about her," added Kodama.
For those families with a lost pet, the Hawaiian Humane Society has some advice:
"You are going to want to create lost and found posters, with up to date photos of your pet and a description. Then put them up around your neighborhood and vet clinics with your information. That is a big help. You are going to want to take a look at Paw Posse Ohana on Facebook, they are an incredible resource out there for lost and found pets.
Also look at Hawaiianhumane.org if you've lost a pet - to see if they have been found and posted online," said Hawaiian Humane Society Communications Manager Brandy Shimabukuro.
Having a collar with an ID, or a microchip can get your pet home quicker.
Which is important because running away from fireworks can be a traumatic time for animals.
"A lot of these animals are in mental distress because it is such a scary time for them. They are away from loved ones and their secure home," stated Shimabukuro.
Humane society employees have been working around the clock to care for the animals that have been brought in, and expect to busy through the end of the week. There are still a number of animals waiting for their owners.
"It is getting in contact with them, scheduling time with them, coordinating with owners to have them come down to pick up their pets. The sooner they get home the better," added Shimabukuro.
That is because time is ticking down for rescued dogs and cats. Those without ID or microchips not claimed within 2 days, will be put up for adoption. While those with a microchip will be adopted out after 5 days of being unclaimed.
The Kodama family hopes someone in their Pauoa Valley neighborhood has been taking care of Mochi and after seeing their flyers or hearing their story will bring her home.
"We really miss her and want her back home. Bella said this is the worst year yet," added Kodama.