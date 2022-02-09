Many locals being priced out of Oahu's housing market

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Jacob Aki was hoping to finally own a home of his own after growing up in public housing.
But he was outbid by most of the 30 other buyers for a Kapolei townhome -- even after offering $20,000 above the half a million dollar asking price.
"I have friends who have been looking for homes over the past two years, and they're putting in bids that are in the $80,000 to $100,000 above the asking price, and they're still not getting anything," he said. "With limited inventory and the amount of people who are willing to move here, it's hard for our local people to find a home."
It's an issue for many families across Hawaii.
The latest sales figures released by the Honolulu Board of Realtors puts the median sales price for a single-family home at more than $1 million. Oahu condos set a new record -- the monthly median sales price is now at $510,000.
"We have to find something soon because if not, you know, we're going to be forced to rent for the rest of our lives or even be forced to move," Aki added.
Depending on the neighborhood, Oahu Realtor Erik Taniguchi said some properties are selling for as much as a million dollars over the asking price.
"We're still in one of the hottest sellers markets we've ever experienced," Taniguchi said. "There's an inventory problem, there's not enough homes to sell for the amount of buyers out there. I mean it's great if you're a seller, but if you're on the buyer's side, it's not the easiest position to be in."
Within the past year, Aki's watched his younger brother move his family to Las Vegas and other relatives forced to make their homes elsewhere -- where cost of living is cheaper.
"As a Native Hawaiian and someone who was born and raised here, it's disheartening to see that our people have to move away," Aki said. "It's definitely disappointing ... but for us, you know, we don't want to leave right, we've worked hard to ensure that we can raise our child here."
Despite the struggle, Aki said he's not losing hope -- he's working to be the first in his generation to own a home in his homeland.
Kristen joined KITV4 in March 2021 after working for the past two decades as a newspaper reporter. Kristen's goal is to produce meaningful journalism that educates, enlightens and inspires to affect positive change in society.