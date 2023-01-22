Many families flooded Ward Village for Lunar New Year

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM HST MONDAY...
* WHAT...Seas 15 to 20 feet.
* WHERE...All Hawaiian waters except Maalaea Bay.
* WHEN...Until 6 PM HST Monday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.
Weather Alert
An XXL west-northwest to northwest swell will generate locally
strong surges and currents in exposed harbors through Monday.
Expect large breaking waves near harbor entrances. Some harbors
affected will include Kikiaola on Kauai, Waianae and Haleiwa on
Oahu, Kaumalapau on Lanai, and Honokohau and Kawaihae on the Big
Island.
Mariners using north and west facing harbors and boat launches
should exercise caution when entering or leaving port, and when
mooring or launching vehicles.
HONOLULU (KITV4) – Dozens of people lined up at Ward Village to watch traditional lion dance performance for Chinese New Year. Many are excited for another year and hope 2023 is filled with prosperity and good luck.
“It’s a new start for everyone and that’s the main thing for our family. We like to be together and celebrate in person,” said Thalia Adachi, a Palolo resident.
Some residents told KITV4 the pandemic brought them closer to cultural traditions. They cleaned their homes before the new year and then visited the temple.
“This celebration is all about looking forward to this year ahead. We are all hoping for good fortune and health after dealing with the pandemic for more than two years,” Rayna Cheong said.
Angie Wong from Kaneohe, said her brother was born in the year of the rabbit so their family is celebrating more than years prior. She said the family will only eat vegetarian today in hopes of good luck.
Several others showed up to the celebration because they wanted to see what Lunar New Year is all about in the islands.
“My son liked the lion dancing last year so we figured we would bring him back this year. I think it’s important to celebrate other cultures and have him learn about other culture than his own,” said Caslene Bulan, Ewa Beach resident.
To see which stores are holding Chinese New Year events for the next couple of weeks, click here.