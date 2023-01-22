 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM HST MONDAY...

* WHAT...Seas 15 to 20 feet.

* WHERE...All Hawaiian waters except Maalaea Bay.

* WHEN...Until 6 PM HST Monday.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.

&&

Weather Alert

An XXL west-northwest to northwest swell will generate locally
strong surges and currents in exposed harbors through Monday.
Expect large breaking waves near harbor entrances. Some harbors
affected will include Kikiaola on Kauai, Waianae and Haleiwa on
Oahu, Kaumalapau on Lanai, and Honokohau and Kawaihae on the Big
Island.

Mariners using north and west facing harbors and boat launches
should exercise caution when entering or leaving port, and when
mooring or launching vehicles.

Many families flooded Ward Village for Lunar New Year

  • Updated
  • 0
chinese new year

Today marks the start of Lunar New Year -- and many are hoping 2023 will bring them tons of luck and prosperity.

HONOLULU (KITV4) – Dozens of people lined up at Ward Village to watch traditional lion dance performance for Chinese New Year. Many are excited for another year and hope 2023 is filled with prosperity and good luck.

“It’s a new start for everyone and that’s the main thing for our family. We like to be together and celebrate in person,” said Thalia Adachi, a Palolo resident.

Do you have a story idea? Email news tips to news@kitv.com

