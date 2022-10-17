Man who drowned off Ko'olina resort identified KITV Web Staff Oct 17, 2022 Oct 17, 2022 Updated 2 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save KAPOLEI (KITV4) -- A man who drowned Friday off of the Koolina Lagoon in Kapolei has been identified as Richard Anzalone, Jr. Anzalone, 61, was visiting Oahu from Nevada. On Friday, October 14, 2022, around 1:51 p.m., paramedics responded to a drowning cardiac arrest case in Koolina Lagoon 3. Life guards found the man unresponsive.Life-saving measures were taken and he was transported in critical condition to a local area hospital.The cause of death is still pending. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save More From KITV 4 Island News News Vigil celebrates life of teen who passed after e-bike accident Updated Mar 26, 2022 Local Flags to fly at half staff in honor of former Kauai representative Ezra Kanoho Updated Feb 3, 2022 Local Popular Kailua florist closes retail store after 60 years Updated Jul 6, 2022 Nā Mea Pono Couple cleans up the neighborhood -- one piece of trash at a time Updated Aug 19, 2022 Business Nomi Community Health hosts health fair, provides free physicals for keiki Updated Jul 18, 2022 Local Red Hill fuel concrete containment tanks are crumbling Updated Dec 9, 2021 Recommended for you