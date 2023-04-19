Man shot in head before crashing car on Vineyard Boulevard dies

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM HST THIS
EVENING...
* WHAT...South winds 15 to 25 kt with higher gusts.
* WHERE...Oahu Windward Waters, Oahu Leeward Waters, Kaiwi
Channel, Maui County Windward Waters, Maui County Leeward
Waters, Alenuihaha Channel, Big Island Windward Waters and Big
Island Leeward Waters.
* WHEN...Until 6 PM HST this evening.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.
&&
HONOLULU (KKITV4) -- A man who suffered a gunshot wound to the head prior to a car crash near downtown Honolulu has died, officials confirmed on Wednesday.
Three vehicles were involved in the crash on Vineyard Boulevard, near Aala Street, Tuesday afternoon.
Following the crash, emergency officials discovered one of the drivers, still only identified as a man in his 50s, had a gunshot wound to the head. That man was taken to a hospital in critical condition where he later died.
The cause of the crash has not yet been determined. Honolulu police are investigating.
This is a developing story. Check back with KITV4 for more information.
Matthew has been the digital content manager for KITV4 since September 2021. Matthew is a prolific writer, editor, and self-described "newsie" who's worked in television markets in Oklahoma, California, and Hawaii.