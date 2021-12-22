Man riding electric unicycle killed in crash on H-1 Freeway

...HIGH SURF ADVISORY FOR EAST FACING SHORES...
.An elevated north-northeast swell will hold into Thursday.
Strong trade winds will contribute to east shore surf and will
produce very rough conditions.
...HIGH SURF ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM HST THURSDAY...
* WHAT...Surf of 8 to 12 feet.
* WHERE...East facing shores of Kauai, Oahu, Molokai, Maui, and
Big Island.
* WHEN...Until 6 PM HST Thursday.
* IMPACTS...Moderate. Expect strong breaking waves, shore break,
and strong longshore and rip currents making swimming difficult
and dangerous.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Beachgoers, swimmers, and surfers should heed all advice given by
ocean safety officials and exercise caution.
&&
Weather Alert
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM HST
THURSDAY...
* WHAT...Northeast to east winds 20 to 30 kt, with higher gusts.
Seas 8 to 12 feet.
* WHERE...All Hawaiian Coastal Waters.
* WHEN...Until 6 PM HST Thursday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.
&&
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- A man riding an electric unicycle was struck and killed by a vehicle on the H-1 Freeway Tuesday night.
According to the Honolulu Police Department (HPD), the incident occurred just east of the freeway’s off-ramp to the airport, when the electric unicycle’s operator lost control and was ejected. The 40-year-old man, who was not wearing a helmet at the time of the crash, was then struck by a Honda CR-V, also traveling westbound.
Honolulu Emergency Medical Services (EMS) transported the unicyclist to Pali Momi Hospital in critical condition, where he later succumbed to his injuries.
While the investigation is ongoing, HPD says that speed, drugs, or alcohol do not appear to be factors in the crash.
This is the year’s 45th deadly crash, compared to 52 at the same time during 2020.