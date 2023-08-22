Man killed in crash in Waipio parking lot identified

Digital Content Manager
WAIPIO, Hawaii (KITV4) - A man is dead following a single-car crash in Waipio, Tuesday night.
Emergency crews were called out to the scene in the Costco lot in the 94-1200 block of Kka Uka Blvd. around 8 p.m.
The victim, who’s been identified as 71-year-old Gilbert Cummins of Waipahu, was pronounced dead at the scene, according to Honolulu Emergency Medical Services (EMS).
The city medical examiner has identified the driver who died as 71-year-old Gilbert Cummins of Waipahu.
The Cummins reportedly crashed into a container in the parking lot, according to Honolulu Police dispatch.
No other injuries have been reported and no other vehicles were involved. Cummins was wearing his seatbelt.
