Man killed following standoff, hostage situation at Hawaii Polo Academy | UPDATE

WAIALUA, Hawaii (KITV4) -- A man is dead following a standoff and hostage situation at the Hawaii Polo Academy on Oahu’s North Shore.
Authorities say they responded to the area around 9:40 a.m. after a caller reported that there was an “angry man waving a gun” in the polo field. Police officers as well as first responders with Honolulu Emergency Medical Services (EMS) were called to the scene.
A witness told KITV4 that she heard what sounded like a police chase on Farrington Highway heading toward Kaena Point. The chase then doubled-back on Farrington Highway where, according to the witness, the suspect barreled through a gate at the polo club and ended up in the middle of the polo grounds as riders were on the field.
HPD said officers surrounded the middle of the polo field and contained the suspect. The suspect was armed with a gun and held the weapon to a passenger’s head at one point during the standoff, according to a source. That source told KITV4 the suspect also fired several shots out the window of his vehicle.
According to EMS, a 48-year-old man was pronounced dead at the scene. A 34-year-old man declined medical treatment. Authorities have not confirmed how the 48-year-old man died. No identities have been released.
HPD says it will hold a press conference Friday afternoon with more details.
Authorities shut down Farrington Highway in both directions near the polo academy, located at 68-411 Farrington Highway, due to this incident. Dillingham Airfield also closed. It is unclear if either location has re-opened.
No other information has been released.
This is a developing story. Check back with KITV4 for updates.
