 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Man injured in overnight stabbing in Waikiki. Suspect arrested.

  • Updated
  • 0

A man is in the hospital after being stabbed overnight in Waikiki. The suspect has been arrested, according to the Honolulu Police Department.

HONOLULU (KITV4) – A man is in the hospital after being stabbed overnight in Waikiki. The suspect has been arrested, according to the Honolulu Police Department.

Honolulu Police (HPD) officers responded to calls about the incident just before 1:30 a.m. at PLAYBAR nightclub, located on Kuhio Avenue in Waikiki.

The victim transported himself to the hospital to be treated for a hand injury he sustained after witnesses say, a verbal argument began after he attempted to escort a woman out of the nightclub.

That is when she wielded the knife and stabbed the bouncer.

Police have taken the woman into custody for assault pending further investigation. 

This is a developing story. Check back with KITV4 for more information.

Do you have a story idea? Email news tips to news@kitv.com

Tags

Recommended for you

Sign Up

Have an account? Log In

You're all set!

Check your email for details.

OK

Log In

Need an account? Sign Up

Reset Password

Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.

Forgot Password

An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.

Email me a log in link

Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you. Your purchase was successful.

OK