Man injured in overnight stabbing in Waikiki. Suspect arrested.

Jun 3, 2022

HONOLULU (KITV4) – A man is in the hospital after being stabbed overnight in Waikiki. The suspect has been arrested, according to the Honolulu Police Department.

Honolulu Police (HPD) officers responded to calls about the incident just before 1:30 a.m. at PLAYBAR nightclub, located on Kuhio Avenue in Waikiki.

The victim transported himself to the hospital to be treated for a hand injury he sustained after witnesses say, a verbal argument began after he attempted to escort a woman out of the nightclub.

That is when she wielded the knife and stabbed the bouncer.

Police have taken the woman into custody for assault pending further investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back with KITV4 for more information.

Business Moped fatalities rising; law enforcement urging riders to wear helmets