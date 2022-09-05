 Skip to main content
Man in serious condition after stabbing in Waianae

WAIANAE (KITV4) --A man is in serious condition after being stabbed Monday morning. 

Around 9:00 a.m. on Monday, September 5, a man in his 60's was stabbed in Waianae, off Farrington Highway, between Alawa Place and Kaulawaha Road. 

