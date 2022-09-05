Man in serious condition after stabbing in Waianae by KITV4 Web Staff Sep 5, 2022 Sep 5, 2022 Updated 3 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save WAIANAE (KITV4) --A man is in serious condition after being stabbed Monday morning. Around 9:00 a.m. on Monday, September 5, a man in his 60's was stabbed in Waianae, off Farrington Highway, between Alawa Place and Kaulawaha Road. Honolulu EMS treated the man, and he was taken to the hospital in serious condition. Police have not released information regarding the suspect. This is a developing story. Please check back for more updates. UPDATE | Police investigate deadly stabbing on Mott Smith Drive in Makiki; suspect arrested "We are not in paradise." | New Waikiki safety program hopes to crack down on crime, violence Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save More From KITV 4 Island News News Outdoor dining returns to Oahu in a boon to restaurant businesses Updated Aug 2, 2022 Local Monday Weather: High surf, sunshine and showers Updated Jun 16, 2022 Crime & Courts Man charged with attempting to kill a woman in Waianae | UPDATE Updated Aug 17, 2022 Local Section 8 waitlist opens for Kuhio Park Terrace, Palolo Valley Homes beginning July 11 Updated Jul 22, 2022 News Debate looms over whether to tighten restrictions as COVID cases skyrocket on Oahu Updated Dec 21, 2021 News Residents worry about safety of Oahu's water system after more contamination detected Updated Aug 5, 2022 Recommended for you