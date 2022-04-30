Man in serious condition after snorkeling accident at Kaimana Beach By Xiomara Yamileth Guevara Xiomara Yamileth Guevara Digital Content Producer Author facebook Author instagram Author email Apr 30, 2022 Apr 30, 2022 Updated 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save HONOLULU (KITV4) -- A 62-year-old man is in critical condition after a snorkeling accident at Kaimana Beach on Saturday morning.First responders were called out to the area just before 11 a.m. According to the report, he was found in the water by a family member.Ocean Safety crews brought the victim to shore and began CPR.Honolulu Emergency Medical Services (EMS) arrived on scene and immediately initiated life saving measures and transported the victim to the hospital in extreme critical condition.The snorkeler has not been identified.This is a developing story. Check back with KITV4 for more information. Local A dolphin was impaled with a 'spear-like object' in Florida -- while it was still alive CNN Do you have a story idea? Email news tips to news@kitv.com Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Victim Kaimana Beach Snorkeling Condition Scuba Diver Honolulu Emergency Medical Services Accident Snorkeler Xiomara Yamileth Guevara Digital Content Producer Author facebook Author instagram Author email Follow Xiomara Yamileth Guevara Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today More From KITV 4 Island News Crime & Courts Waianae teacher accused of soliciting a minor for sex Updated Apr 4, 2022 Local Highway 19 north of Hilo on the Big Island reopened following landslide | UPDATE Updated Dec 21, 2021 Local Maui High School celebrates a golden anniversary in Kahului Updated Feb 5, 2022 Local A family entertainment center in Waikiki is OPEN for business after getting off to a slow start because of the pandemic. Jan 18, 2022 Show Honolulu City Council proposes to quiet down Waikiki street performers Updated Nov 23, 2021 Business Moped thefts on the rise in Hawaii Updated Mar 31, 2022 Recommended for you