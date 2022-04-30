 Skip to main content
Man in serious condition after snorkeling accident at Kaimana Beach

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- A 62-year-old man is in critical condition after a snorkeling accident at Kaimana Beach on Saturday morning.

First responders were called out to the area just before 11 a.m. According to the report, he was found in the water by a family member.

Ocean Safety crews brought the victim to shore and began CPR.

Honolulu Emergency Medical Services (EMS) arrived on scene and immediately initiated life saving measures and transported the victim to the hospital in extreme critical condition.

The snorkeler has not been identified.

This is a developing story. Check back with KITV4 for more information.

