Man in serious condition after axe attack at Aala Park

Digital Content Producer
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- A man is in serious condition after reportedly being attacked with an ax.
Honolulu Police reports the attack happened at the A'ala Park on 280 N King Street around 9:11 p.m.
A man in his 60's was assaulted with an ax, and taken to a trauma center with serious injuries to his head. He is in serious condition.
This is a developing story. Please check back for more updates.
