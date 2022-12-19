Man in critical condition after woman crashes SUV into Manoa home | UPDATE

...HIGH WIND WARNING FOR MAUI COUNTY AND THE BIG ISLAND THROUGH 6
AM HST TUESDAY...
...HIGH WIND WARNING FOR THE BIG ISLAND SUMMITS THROUGH 6 AM HST
WEDNESDAY...
...HIGH WIND WARNING FOR HALEAKALA SUMMIT THROUGH 6 AM HST
TUESDAY...
...WIND ADVISORY FOR KAUAI AND OAHU THROUGH 6 AM HST TUESDAY...
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM HST TUESDAY...
...HIGH WIND WARNING IS CANCELLED...
* WHAT...West winds 20 to 35 mph with localized gusts of 50 mph,
especially over and downwind of terrain.
* WHERE...Portions of Kauai, Niihau and Oahu Hawaii.
* WHEN...Until 6 AM HST Tuesday.
* IMPACTS...Winds this strong can tear off shingles, knock down
tree branches, blow away tents and awnings and make it
difficult to steer, especially for drivers of high profile
vehicles.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Watch out for falling tree branches when walking or driving. Make
sure tents and awnings are secure or take them down. Be prepared
for power outages.
&&
Weather Alert
...GALE WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM HST TUESDAY...
* WHAT...West winds 25 to 40 kt with gusts up to 50 kt and seas
15 to 20 feet.
* WHERE...All Hawaiian waters.
* WHEN...Until 6 AM HST Tuesday.
* IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous seas which could
capsize or damage vessels.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Gale Warning means winds of 34 to 47 knots are imminent or
occurring. Operating a vessel in gale conditions requires
experience and properly equipped vessels. It is highly
recommended that mariners without the proper experience seek safe
harbor prior to the onset of gale conditions.
&&
UPDATE: 5:45 p.m. - Honolulu Police report that a 72-year-old driver and her passengers, a 41-year-old, a 39-year-old man, and 8-year-old girl were heading on Anela Place westbound down a steep road when the driver lost control and collided into a home on Woodlawn Terrace Drive.
According to reports, a 68-year-old man who was inside the home and was pinned under the SUV. HFD extricated the man from under the vehicle. He was taken to a hospital and is listed in critical condition.
The 72-year-old driver was taken to an area hospital in good condition. All other passengers all refused treatment at the scene.
Speed, drugs, and alcohol do not appear to be contributing factors of the collision.
The investigation is ongoing.
----
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Four people were hurt after a car crashed into a Woodlawn Terrace home in Manoa.
Honolulu EMS responded to a vehicle into a house around 2:11 p.m. on December 19, 2022.
Kathryn spent the last decade in the Bay Area working in nonprofits, education, and communications consulting. She has a B.A. in English from St. Mary's College of CA and an M.A. in Public Affairs and Politics from the University of San Francisco.