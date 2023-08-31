Man in critical condition after moped crash on Pali Highway

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- A man is in critical condition after crashing his moped on the Pali Highway.
The incident happened Thursday around 7 p.m., on the Pali near Pauoa Road.
The 71-year-old man, who suffered critical injuries, was taken to a trauma hospital in critical condition.
This is a developing story. Please check back for more updates.
