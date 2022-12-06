 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Man in critical condition after being found unresponsive off Oahu's North Shore

  • Updated
  • 0
Ocean Safety Lifeguard

PUPUKEA, Hawaii (KITV4) -- A man in his 60s is in critical condition after being pulled pulled from the waters off Oahu's North Shore, Tuesday morning.

At around 11:15 a.m., Honolulu Emergency Medical Services reported that the man was attempting to paddle out on a surfboard when he became unresponsive.

Sign Up

Have an account? Log In

You're all set!

Check your email for details.

OK

Log In

Need an account? Sign Up

Reset Password

Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.

Forgot Password

An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.

Email me a log in link

Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you. Your purchase was successful.

OK

An error occurred