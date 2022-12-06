Man in critical condition after being found unresponsive off Oahu's North Shore By KITV Web Staff Dec 6, 2022 Dec 6, 2022 Updated 45 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save PUPUKEA, Hawaii (KITV4) -- A man in his 60s is in critical condition after being pulled pulled from the waters off Oahu's North Shore, Tuesday morning.At around 11:15 a.m., Honolulu Emergency Medical Services reported that the man was attempting to paddle out on a surfboard when he became unresponsive.Lifeguards pulled the man out of the ocean with the help of bystanders.Once back on shore, the lifeguards administered CPR to the man until EMS and the Honolulu Fire Department arrived.EMS took over with advanced life support and the man was taken to the hospital in critical condition.The surf at the time of this incident was around 6-8 feet. Business Hawaii rescinds tourism contract with Council for Native Hawaiian Advancement By KITV Web Staff Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Ems Lifeguard North Shore Medicine Hydrography Social Services Cpr Condition Ocean Hospital Oahu Honolulu Pupukea Local News More From KITV 4 Island News Business McDonald's must face $10 billion racial discrimination suit from media group Updated Sep 23, 2022 News Bill to extend areas for short term rentals in Ko'olina area Updated Oct 28, 2022 Local Experts make predictions after Mauna Loa's eruption Updated Nov 29, 2022 Local 2 HECO workers seriously injured by 'arc flash' at Iwilei Substation in Honolulu Updated Nov 7, 2022 Local Lihue DMV to close at 3 p.m. on Thursday, March 3 Mar 2, 2022 Local Young at Heart Expo, for 50+ crowd, comes to Blaisdell Exhibition Hall September 16-17 Updated Sep 15, 2022 Recommended for you