Man in critical condition after assault in Waikiki By KITV Web Stafff Jan 6, 2023 Jan 6, 2023 Updated 1 hr ago HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Honolulu Police, EMS, and Honolulu Fire are on scene at Lewers Street and Kalakaua Avenue investigating an aggravated assault. On January 6, 2023 around 10:19 p.m., police responded to a call of a man in his 20's suffering multiple gun shot wounds.He was taken to the hospital in critical condition. The area is closed to traffic as of 10:31 p.m. No other details have been released at time. This is a developing story. Please check back for more details. More "No turn on red" signs coming to Oahu