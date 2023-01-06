 Skip to main content
Man in critical condition after assault in Waikiki

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Honolulu Police, EMS, and Honolulu Fire are on scene at Lewers Street and Kalakaua Avenue investigating an aggravated assault. 

On January 6, 2023 around 10:19 p.m., police responded to a call of a man in his 20's suffering multiple gun shot wounds.

