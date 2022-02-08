 Skip to main content

Man found dead inside Pearl City apartment fire, suspect identified | UPDATE

  • Updated
  • 0
Scott Deangelo
Honolulu Police Department

PEARL CITY, Hawaii (KITV4) -- Honolulu police are searching for a person of interest in a suspected arson fire at a Pearl City apartment from Monday night.

HPD has confirmed a 33-year-old man was found dead inside the burning apartment unit. An autopsy later determined the man was a victim of homicide.

At a press conference Tuesday afternoon, HPD identified 32-year-old Scott Deangelo as a suspect in the killing. He is wanted on a complaint of second-degree murder.

Pearl City apartment fire 2/7

Honolulu firefighters were called out to the scene at the apartment, located in the 900 block of Lehua Avenue, around 9 p.m. on Monday. The first crews to arrive reported seeing heavy smoke and large flames pouring out of a fourth-floor apartment unit.

Crews worked quickly and were able to get the blaze under control around 9:18 p.m. A preliminary investigating by HFD determined that the fire may have been intentionally set.

During a search of the building, HFD reported finding the victim inside the burning apartment unit. That person has not yet been positively identified.

Witnesses reported seeing a man jump out of a window of the apartment before taking off in a white SUV. HFD believes that man was Deangelo. The white SUV was later found abandoned on the Kamehameha Highway near Hauuala, but Deangelo was nowhere to be found. He remains at-large.

Police say Deangelo fled the scene with a gun and is considered to be armed and dangerous. Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call CrimeStoppers at 808-955-8300. Anonymous tips can be made online at www.honolulucrimestoppers.org or via the P3 Tips App.

An investigation is underway to determine the cause of a two-alarm apartment fire in Pearl City from Monday night. (Credit: @___dever)

Do you have a story idea? Email news tips to news@kitv.com

Digital Content Manager

Matthew has been the digital content manager for KITV4 since September 2021. Matthew is a prolific writer, editor, and self-described "newsie" who's worked in television markets in Oklahoma, California, and Hawaii.

