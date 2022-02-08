Man found dead inside Pearl City apartment fire, person of interest sought | UPDATE

PEARL CITY, Hawaii (KITV4) -- Honolulu police are searching for a person of interest in a suspected arson fire at a Pearl City apartment from Monday night.
HPD has confirmed a 33-year-old man was found dead inside the burning apartment unit.
Honolulu firefighters were called out to the scene at the apartment, located in the 900 block of Lehua Avenue, around 9 p.m. on Monday. The first crews to arrive reported seeing heavy smoke and large flames pouring out of a fourth-floor apartment unit.
Crews worked quickly and were able to get the blaze under control around 9:18 p.m.
During a search of the building, HFD reported finding the victim inside the burning apartment unit. That person has not yet been identified.
Witnesses reported seeing a man jump out of a window of the apartment before taking off in a white SUV. HPD is now looking to question this person.
A preliminary damage estimate has not been made and it is unknown whether or not the smoke alarms had activated properly.
Anyone with information about this incident or the person of interest is asked to call the Honolulu Police Department immediately.
