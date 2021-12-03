Man dead following early morning crash on Oahu's westside

...FLOOD WATCH FOR ALL ISLANDS THROUGH MONDAY...
...FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH MONDAY AFTERNOON...
* WHAT...Flash flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be
possible.
* WHERE...All Hawaiian Islands.
* WHEN...Through Monday afternoon.
* IMPACTS...Significant flooding may occur due to the overflow of
streams and drainages. Roads in several areas may be closed, along
with property damage in urban or low lying spots due to runoff.
Landslides may also occur in areas with steep terrain.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- A cold front is expected to stall near Maui and the Big
Island late today, bringing the potential for an extended
period of heavy rainfall while a slow-moving kona low forms
west of Kauai on Saturday. As the low develops, moisture
associated with the front will spread back toward the west,
bringing the threat of heavy rainfall to all islands, with
this threat likely persisting well into next week.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Be prepared to take action if a Flash Flood Warning is issued. If
you experience heavy rain or rising waters, head to higher ground
immediately.
A Flood Watch means that conditions are favorable for flash
flooding. Flash Flooding is LIFE THREATENING. Do not cross fast
flowing water in your vehicle or on foot.
&&
Weather Alert
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH 6 PM HST
SUNDAY...
* WHAT...Northwest to north winds 20 to 25 kt, with higher gusts,
and seas 11 to 16 feet.
* WHERE...Kauai Northwest Waters, Kauai Windward Waters, Kauai
Channel, Oahu Windward Waters, Oahu Leeward Waters, Kaiwi
Channel, Maui County Windward Waters, Pailolo Channel,
Alenuihaha Channel and Big Island Windward Waters.
* WHEN...through 6 PM HST Sunday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.
&&