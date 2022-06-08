Man critical following crash on WB H1 near Waipahu By KITV Web Staff Jun 8, 2022 Jun 8, 2022 Updated 48 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email KITV4 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save WAIPAHU, Hawaii (KITV4) -- A man is in critical condition following an early-morning crash on the H1 freeway near Waipahu.Witnesses called 911 reporting the crash on the westbound side of the H1 freeway, near the Kunia Road exit, around 1:30 a.m.The crash caused authorities to shut down the westbound lanes of the H1 to the Waikele exit while crews investigated and cleared the scene. The roadway was closed for about four hours.Few details about the crash have been released and it is unclear if any other cars were involved.One victim was taken from the scene to a local hospital in critical condition. That person has not yet been identified.This story will be updated when more information is released. News Bottleneck in patient care worsens as COVID-19 outbreaks and staffing shortages continue By Kristen Consillio Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Crash Wb H1 Highway Freeway Waipahu Reporting Witness Roadway More From KITV 4 Island News COVID-19 6 new COVID-related deaths, 5,768 new infections recorded in Hawaii, DOH reports Updated May 11, 2022 Local ICYMI: 4 stories you Need to Know from KITV4, May 24, 2022 Updated May 25, 2022 Local Putin's reputed girlfriend Alina Kabaeva included in proposed EU sanctions list, sources say Updated May 6, 2022 Local Admission changes headed to the Aloha Stadium Swap Meet Updated Apr 28, 2022 Local Tuesday Weather: Increasing clouds and showers, thunderstorms possible; High Surf Advisory in effect Updated Mar 22, 2022 Local Tsunami Advisory CANCELED for Hawaiian Islands, NO major tsunami expected, strong currents and unusual waves expected Updated Jan 15, 2022 Recommended for you