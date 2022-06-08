 Skip to main content
Man critical following crash on WB H1 near Waipahu

  Updated
WAIPAHU, Hawaii (KITV4) -- A man is in critical condition following an early-morning crash on the H1 freeway near Waipahu.

Witnesses called 911 reporting the crash on the westbound side of the H1 freeway, near the Kunia Road exit, around 1:30 a.m.

The crash caused authorities to shut down the westbound lanes of the H1 to the Waikele exit while crews investigated and cleared the scene. The roadway was closed for about four hours.

Few details about the crash have been released and it is unclear if any other cars were involved.

One victim was taken from the scene to a local hospital in critical condition. That person has not yet been identified.

This story will be updated when more information is released.

