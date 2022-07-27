Man concludes nationwide blood donation campaign in Honolulu

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Making his way down King Street in Honolulu, longtime cyclist Bob Barnes knows the culmination of his nearly 17,000 mile bike ride is just a block away.
For the past 359 days, Barnes has traversed the country on two wheels, single handedly spearheading an advocacy adventure of a lifetime.
"I wanted to do something extremely difficult, that's never been done before," Barnes confessed. "You see a lot of negative stuff on social media, but through my trip, I was able to put a lot of positive stuff out there and see what's really been going on out there. It's all been positive."
Dubbed the "Great American Triple Switchback," Barnes left his home of Syracuse, NY intentions of visiting each of the 50 states while spreading awareness of the ongoing need for blood donations.
"We cannot meet the needs of the hospitals and the patients we serve without those donors," explained Fred McFadden, director of donor services at Blood Bank of Hawaii. "Right now we like to keep our 'O' blood supply, our 'O' negative and our 'O' positive, at a three-day supply. We've dipped below that."
With his final destination being right here at home, Barnes rolled up his sleeve for one final time at the Blood Bank of Hawaii. He was greeted by Hawaii Super donors and blood bank officials.
"I am, and a lot of my partners are regular donors. We've been donating every two weeks for many many years," added Gerald Yamane. "Whatever we can do, or whatever anyone can do to raise awareness is commendable. I thank Bob for doing this."
"Not only did he save lives with his donations, but he highlights the cause and the needs," continued McFadden.
Barnes reflected on his adventure while getting his blood drawn.
"The athleticism, so to speak, of the trip itself, the physical the mental, and then the blood donations have all culminated together and become this great adventure that has paid dividends," he said.
And as for his next great adventure, Barnes says he's not sure what the future holds. But his ambition to ride, travel, and give back to the community won't end here in Hawaii.