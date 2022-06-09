Man citied by DLNR officers for Samoan structure at Maunalua Bay

HAWAII KAI (KITV4) - Department and Land and Resources (DLNR) citied Saute Sapolu Thursday for setting up a tent-like structure at Maunalua Bay.
Under Hawaii Administrative Rules (HAR), 56-year-old Saute Sapolu was citied for the fale, or house-like structure of coconut leaves, as DLNR stated Sapolu did not have permission to set up personal belongings on public property.
“Citing lineage to various Polynesian monarchies did not keep Sapolu from escaping a citation from the DLNR Division of Conservation and Resources Enforcement (DOCARE)," DLNR shared in a statement. "
Sapolu and his sister were sitting on a narrow strip of sand alongside Maunalua Bay Launch Ramp parking lot when officers arrived.
Sapolu previously told KITV4 that his setup was meant to honor his heritage, and to share his own history and meaning of the structure with future generations. His setup had become a bit of tourist attraction, and prior to DOCARE and DOBOR dismantling the camp, several tour groups passed by: waving at Sapolu or honking their horns.
"It's educational. The children will know something about how the Polynesians, how we Hawaiians, Samoans, Tonga, Tahiti, how we used to live before all this," Sapolu's sister Mae told KITV4 earlier this week, pointing to the buildings lining Oahu’s east coast.
Prior to being cited for two violations, Sapolu yelled at and argued with DOCARE officers.
After issuing the citation, team members disassembled the structure, along with other materials around it, including the hale, plantings, and other offerings.
Sapolu has 30 days to retrieve the items, which will be held in storage.
Sapolu was cited for having an illegal structure and storing personal belongings on State land. He is scheduled to appear in Honolulu Court on July 7.
Kathryn spent the last decade in the Bay Area working in nonprofits, education, and communications consulting. She has a B.A. in English from St. Mary's College of CA and an M.A. in Public Affairs and Politics from the University of San Francisco.