Man arrested for planting coconut trees at Wailoa River State Park

...HIGH WIND WARNING FOR MAUI COUNTY AND THE BIG ISLAND THROUGH 6
AM HST TUESDAY...
...HIGH WIND WARNING FOR THE BIG ISLAND SUMMITS THROUGH 6 AM HST
WEDNESDAY...
...HIGH WIND WARNING FOR HALEAKALA SUMMIT THROUGH 6 AM HST
TUESDAY...
...WIND ADVISORY FOR KAUAI AND OAHU THROUGH 6 AM HST TUESDAY...
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM HST TUESDAY...
...HIGH WIND WARNING IS CANCELLED...
* WHAT...West winds 20 to 35 mph with localized gusts of 50 mph,
especially over and downwind of terrain.
* WHERE...Portions of Kauai, Niihau and Oahu Hawaii.
* WHEN...Until 6 AM HST Tuesday.
* IMPACTS...Winds this strong can tear off shingles, knock down
tree branches, blow away tents and awnings and make it
difficult to steer, especially for drivers of high profile
vehicles.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Watch out for falling tree branches when walking or driving. Make
sure tents and awnings are secure or take them down. Be prepared
for power outages.
Weather Alert
...GALE WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM HST TUESDAY...
* WHAT...West winds 25 to 40 kt with gusts up to 50 kt and seas
15 to 20 feet.
* WHERE...All Hawaiian waters.
* WHEN...Until 6 AM HST Tuesday.
* IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous seas which could
capsize or damage vessels.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Gale Warning means winds of 34 to 47 knots are imminent or
occurring. Operating a vessel in gale conditions requires
experience and properly equipped vessels. It is highly
recommended that mariners without the proper experience seek safe
harbor prior to the onset of gale conditions.
HILO, Hawaii (KITV4) -- DLNR arrested a Hilo man Sunday for violations against Hawaii Administrative Rules (HAR), after he was observed planting coconut trees in a public park.
Gene Tamashiro was arrested by DLNR DOCARE officers for planting around 165 keiki coconut palms at the Wailoa River State Recreation Area.
He was charged with 1) Destruction/Disturbance of Geological Features without a Permit and 2) Planting/introducing new plants.
According to DOCARE reports, Tamashiro and 15 others convened at Bishop Street, and appeared to be planting the palm trees on the park grounds. Officers then observed Tamashiro excavating the ground and planting the trees near the Kamehameha Statue.
Tamashiro posted the planting and his arrest on the Aloha Nation Live Facebook page.
Tameshiro has been citied or arrested four times in nine years.
In 2013, Tamashiro and several others were cited following an illegal planting operation in the park.
In Jan. 2021, the 65-year-old man, was again cited for three HAR violations for planting several hundred plants. DLNR State Parks crews removed illegally planted taro and banana trees at that time.
Ten days later, on Jan. 17, 2021, he was arrested at Iolani Palace after scaling and jumping the fence, after being denied permission to gather with supporters to mark the anniversary of the overthrow of the Hawaiian Kingdom. The palace and its grounds were closed on Sundays at that time due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Kathryn spent the last decade in the Bay Area working in nonprofits, education, and communications consulting. She has a B.A. in English from St. Mary's College of CA and an M.A. in Public Affairs and Politics from the University of San Francisco.