Man arrested for arson in connection with Makaha house fire | UPDATE

MAKAHA, Hawaii (KITV4) -- Police have arrested a man for arson in connection to an early-morning house fire in Makaha.
Honolulu Fire crews responded to a 911 call about a fire at a home in the 84-900 block of Lahaina Street around 1:30 a.m. When firefighters arrived they said they could see flames pouring out of the ground floor of the two-story home.
Four adults living at the home were able to make it out safely and without injury. Firefighters had the fire under control by 2 a.m. It was declared to be fully extinguished around 2:40 a.m.
An HFD Fire Investigator was requested to determine the origin and cause of the fire.
Honolulu Police officers were responding to a call about an argument just before 1:30 p.m. when they spotted the house fire. While at the scene, the officers learned that a neighboring home had allegedly been broken into and a man had been attacked, a source tells KITV4.
The suspect had already fled before the first officers arrived, but as additional police officers were responding to the home, a neighbor flagged them down saying that a man was trying to break into their car.
Police arrested the man, later identified as 23-year-old Kyle Vanhudson, and determined he was also the suspect involved in the burglary and house fire on Lahaina Street.
Vanhudson was taken to Waianae Coast Comprehensive Health Center to be treated for unspecified injuries. According to a source, Vanhudson attacked an officer while he was at the hospital.
Vanhudson was arrested on complaints of first-degree arson, first-degree burglary, first-degree unauthorized entry of a motor vehicle, and first-degree assault on a law enforcement officer.
Investigators did not say what Vanhudson's connection was, if any, to the residents. He has not yet been charged with any crimes.
While searching the second floor of the home, firefighters found an adult male dog that was conscious but suffering from severe smoke inhalation. Crews provided life support to the dog and it was transferred into the care of the Hawaiian Humane Society.
The American Red Cross was called in to assist the four displaced residents.
No firefighters were injured during this incident.
