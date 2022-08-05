Man arrested after injuring officer while trying to flee the scene

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- A 28-year-old man was arrested after Honolulu police said he injured an officer while trying to flee as he was being investigated for driving under the influence.
Just before 3 p.m. on Friday, an officer was sent to Vineyard Boulevard near Pua Lane in the Liliha area after receiving reports of a stalled vehicle.
The officer found a man asleep behind the wheel and initiated a DUI investigation.
Police said the man initially agreed to take a field sobriety test, but changed his mind and got back into his vehicle. Officers tried to get the man out of the vehicle, and that's when police said he drove off, injuring a female officer in the process.
The suspect ditched the vehicle and took off on foot but was caught by officers.
Police shut down lanes near the intersection of Vineyard Boulevard and Liliha Street for about three hours while they investigated.
Police said the officer has minor injuries.
The suspect was arrested on suspicion of assault on law enforcement officer, resisting arrest, driving under the influence, and driving with a license that's been suspended or revoked for DUI.
Marisa Yamane joined KITV4 in January 2022 as an anchor and executive producer. She is an award-winning veteran journalist, who’s spent most of her career in Hawaii. She’s a proud graduate of Iolani School and UCLA.