Man accused of shooting his wife's lover to death ordered into house arrest

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM HST
SATURDAY...
* WHAT...East winds 20 to 30 kt and seas 7 to 11 feet.
* WHERE...All Hawaiian Waters.
* WHEN...Until 6 PM HST Saturday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.
&&
WAIPAHU, Hawaii (KITV4) -- An Oahu district judge ordered 34-year-old Eric Thompson into house arrest on Friday while he awaits trial for murder.
Thompson was charged for allegedly shooting his wife's lover, 47-year-old Jon Tokuhara, to death in January.
During a hearing Friday morning, Honolulu Police Detective Ka'imina'auao Mead took the witness stand to explain how surveillance footage of the area around Tokuhara's Waipahu acupuncture clinic ties defendant Eric Thompson to the scene.
Video presented during the hearing showed a suspect wearing a white bucket hat, which fell to the ground. Police swabbed the hat and found DNA that matched Thompson's.
The prosecution also displayed video of a white Chevy Silverado in the area around the time of the murder.
Investigators checked all vehicles of the same make, model and year on the island, concluding the truck captured on camera likely belongs to Thompson.
Police added Thompson learned of the reported affair between his wife and Tokuhara via Instagram messages and videos.
The prosecution argued the evidence indicates Thompson plotted the crime and poses a threat to his wife and her family.
"Means to disguise himself, means to disguise his truck, knew his exact route, planned this, and committed this offense with a cold and calculated, and nearly flawless execution," Deputy Prosecuting Attorney Benjamin Rose said.
The prosecution also argued Thompson is a flight risk. David Hayakawa, Thompson's attorney, refuted the claims -- pointing out Thompson has been cooperative with the investigation and court proceedings, has no criminal history, and has not tried to flee, even surrendering his passport.
"Every single possible mode of cooperation in the process has been done perfectly," Hayakawa added.
Thompson posted $1,000,000 bail after he was arrested last month.
Attorney Doug Chin weighed in on the case and explained if Thompson is found guilty, the defense could argue the killing was somehow justified, or committed under extreme mental and emotional disturbance.
"When someone is found to have committed murder under extreme mental and emotional disturbance, that knocks the charge down to manslaughter, which carries a lesser amount of time in prison than a murder charge would," Chin added.
If convicted of murder, Thompson could be sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole.