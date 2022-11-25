Man, 74, reported missing from Waimanalo campground found, HPD says

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM HST SUNDAY...
* WHAT...Northeast winds 20 to 25 kt today will be diminishing
through Saturday. However, a large northeast swell will build
tonight and Saturday, maintaining seas well above 10 feet into
Sunday.
* WHERE...All Hawaiian Waters.
* WHEN...Until 6 AM HST Sunday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.
&&
Honolulu Police say they have located 74-year-old John Roger Smith. No other information has been released.
Original:
WAIMANALO, Hawaii (KITV4) -- Authorities are asking for the public’s help in finding a 74-year-old man who went missing in the Waimanalo area, Thursday night.
John Roger Smith was last seen walking away from his campground cabin in the Waimanalo area around 8 p.m. Smith suffers from dementia and his family and friends tell Honolulu Police (KPD) they are concerned for his safety.
Smith is a Caucasian man. He is described as being 5’10” tall and weighs approximately 210 pounds. He has brown hair and brown eyes.
Smith was last seen wearing a tan long sleeve shirt, brown khaki pants, a brown belt with a silver belt buckle, and white shoes.
Anyone who spots Smith, or knows of his whereabouts, is asked to call Honolulu CrimeStoppers at 808-955-8300.
Matthew has been the digital content manager for KITV4 since September 2021. Matthew is a prolific writer, editor, and self-described "newsie" who's worked in television markets in Oklahoma, California, and Hawaii.