Man, 70, dies after crashing into telephone pole in Wahiawa

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM HST FRIDAY...
* WHAT...East winds 20 to 30 kt. Seas 7 to 12 feet.
* WHERE...Kauai Northwest Waters, Kauai Windward Waters, Kauai
Leeward Waters, Kauai Channel, Oahu Windward Waters, Oahu
Leeward Waters, Kaiwi Channel, Maui County Windward Waters, Maui
County Leeward Waters, Pailolo Channel, Alenuihaha Channel, Big
Island Windward Waters, Big Island Leeward Waters and Big Island
Southeast Waters.
* WHEN...Until 6 PM HST Friday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.
&&
WAHIAWA, Hawaii (KITV4) -- One man is dead after crashing his car into a telephone pole in the Wahiawa area, early Wednesday morning.
The crash happened around 5:30 a.m. on California Avenue in Wahiawa. According to crash investigators, a 70-year-old man was heading west on California Avenue when he veered off the road to the right for an unknown reason and crashed into a wooden telephone pole.
First responders rushed the man to the hospital in critical condition where he was pronounced dead. Officials say he was wearing his seatbelt at the time of the crash.
Investigators say speed, drugs, and /or alcohol do not appear to have been factors in the crash.
This incident remains under investigation. This is the 11th deadly crash on Oahu so far in 2023.
