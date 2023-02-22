 Skip to main content
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM HST FRIDAY...

* WHAT...East winds 20 to 30 kt. Seas 7 to 12 feet.

* WHERE...Kauai Northwest Waters, Kauai Windward Waters, Kauai
Leeward Waters, Kauai Channel, Oahu Windward Waters, Oahu
Leeward Waters, Kaiwi Channel, Maui County Windward Waters, Maui
County Leeward Waters, Pailolo Channel, Alenuihaha Channel, Big
Island Windward Waters, Big Island Leeward Waters and Big Island
Southeast Waters.

* WHEN...Until 6 PM HST Friday.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.

Man, 70, dies after crashing into telephone pole in Wahiawa

Police Lights generic
By Scott Rodgerson via Unsplash

WAHIAWA, Hawaii (KITV4) -- One man is dead after crashing his car into a telephone pole in the Wahiawa area, early Wednesday morning.

The crash happened around 5:30 a.m. on California Avenue in Wahiawa. According to crash investigators, a 70-year-old man was heading west on California Avenue when he veered off the road to the right for an unknown reason and crashed into a wooden telephone pole.

