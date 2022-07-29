Man, 70, beaten in apparent road rage attack in Laie; 28-year-old suspect arrested

...FIRE WEATHER WATCH IN EFFECT FOR SUNDAY...
.The combination of dry fuels, strong and gusty trade winds and
low relative humidity could produce extreme fire behavior on
Sunday, especially during the afternoon hours. Any fires that
develop will likely spread rapidly and be difficult to control.
...FIRE WEATHER WATCH IN EFFECT ON SUNDAY FOR LEEWARD SIDES
OF ALL ISLANDS...
The National Weather Service in Honolulu has issued a Fire
Weather Watch, which is in effect from Sunday morning through
Sunday afternoon.
* AFFECTED AREA...Leeward portions of all Hawaiian Islands.
* WIND...Trades up to 20 mph.
* HUMIDITY...45 percent in the afternoon.
* THUNDERSTORMS...None.
* IMPACTS...Any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly.
Outdoor burning is not recommended.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions
are forecast to occur. Listen for later forecasts and possible
Red Flag Warnings.
&&
LAIE, Hawaii (KITV4) -- A 28-year-old man is behind bars after allegedly assaulting an elderly man in an apparent road rage incident.
The interaction was caught on home surveillance video on July 19 in Laie.
The video shows a car pulling up to a truck. Shortly after, there appears to be some sort of verbal exchange between the drivers.
A man gets out of the car and approaches the truck driver before a fight breaks out.
You can see the victim, a 70-year-old man, fall to his knees while repeatedly getting punched and then kicked, before the suspect takes off.
The victim's daughter tells us that her father was cut off on the road by the suspect. She says that her father was trying to tell the suspect to drive safer.
"This is nothing anybody wants to see their parent [go through]. Like to see your dad on all fours and this guy is kicking him, it's not right, " said Katarina Fonua. "It's not right and there's no respect. Nobody does that to our elderly. He needs to pay for what he did. Because he kicked him and he was on the ground and then he ran away. So, he knew what he was doing."
Fonua says her dad is still recovering, and is badly bruised and swollen.
Honolulu Police are investigating this case as a second-degree assault.