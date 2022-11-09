Man, 32, critically injured in car crash on EB H-1 Freeway at Kualakai Parkway off-ramp

KAPOLEI, Hawaii (KITV4) – A 32-year-old man is in critical condition following a car crash that closed multiple lanes on the eastbound H1 Freeway near Kapolei, Wednesday afternoon.
The single car crash happened just after 1 p.m. near the off-ramp to Kualakai Parkway.
Crews with Honolulu Emergency Medical Services (EMS) said they treated the victim for critical injuries sustained in the crash. No other injuries were reported.
The cause of the crash has not yet been determined.
Authorities have not said how long they expect the lane closures to last.
This is a developing story. Check back with KITV4 for more information.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you. Your purchase was successful.
A receipt was sent to your email.