Male Doula Claims Defamation from Woman's Group

Doula defamation case sues women's group for libel

"Danny the Doula" says his business has been damaged and he has endured emotional suffering.

Jury selection began today in the case of a former Hawaii based doula who is suing a group of women for defamation.

HONOLULU-- Jury selection began Monday in the case of a former Hawaii based doula who is suing a group of women for defamation.

The attorney representing 'Danny the Doula' says the birth-helper's business was ruined by libelous claims. 

