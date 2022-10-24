Male Doula Claims Defamation from Woman's Group

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM TUESDAY TO 6 AM HST
WEDNESDAY...
* WHAT...East winds 25 knots.
* WHERE...Oahu Windward Waters and Oahu Leeward Waters.
* WHEN...From 6 AM Tuesday to 6 AM HST Wednesday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.
"Danny the Doula" says his business has been damaged and he has endured emotional suffering.
HONOLULU-- Jury selection began Monday in the case of a former Hawaii based doula who is suing a group of women for defamation.
The attorney representing 'Danny the Doula' says the birth-helper's business was ruined by libelous claims.
A jury will listen to arguments from both sides beginning this week. But the professional photographer and birth-helper says his reputation has been damaged and his business along with it.
Danny Gallagher, also known as "Danny the Doula" now has his business listed under a phone number in Japan.
Gallagher's attorney told KITV4, prior to the trial, that he had to take his Maui based business out of Hawaii, as he was the target of what the plaintiff characterized as unfound allegations of predatory exploitation.
Doulas provide guidance and support to pregnant women.
Gallagher's attorney says two women came to "Danny the Doula," asking for advice as to how they could monetize maternity photos for adult sites. Rumors spread around a pregnancy-related Facebook group that Gallagher was a predator, which he denies.
"When you attribute those things to someone. When you call someone a sexual predator or a sex trafficker, you ruin that persons reputation," Attorney Megan Kau told KITV4, "If in fact it's not true. It makes it difficult to get employment and post things on the internet. Because every time they look up the name, Danny Gallagher this is what they find."
KITV 4 spoke to Gallagher's attorney before the week of jury selection and also reached out the attorney for the women who are named as defendants. KITV was unable to get comment before the start of Monday's jury selection.
The plaintiff is alleging damages and emotional distress. Gallagher's attorney, Megan Kau, says one of the women who approached her client for advice is testifying on his behalf.
