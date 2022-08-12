 Skip to main content
Making history | Native Hawaiian fashion designer heads to London, Milan and Paris fashion weeks

Kumu Micah Kamohoali'i

Native Hawaiian fashion designer Kumu Micah Kamohoali'i is about to make history. In September, Kamohoali'i's designs will be hitting the runways of Europe, making him the first ever Hawaiian designer invited to present in three European Fashion Weeks. 

WAIMEA, Hawaii Island (KITV4) -- Native Hawaiian fashion designer Kumu Micah Kamohoali'i is about to make history. In September, Kamohoali'i's designs will be hitting the runways of Europe, making him the first ever Hawaiian designer invited to present in three European Fashion Weeks. 

Kamohoali'i will bring the essence of Hawaii to Europe through a three part cultural showcase featuring Hawaiian runway models (including his immediate family members), kapa pounding, chanting, and performances by award-winning vocalists Amy Hanaiali‘i, Kainani Kahauna'ele, musician Jeff Peterson; and dancers from his Halau Na Kipu‘upu‘u performing ancient and modern dances.

