Makiki residents aggravated over abandoned home

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- For years, neighbors said homeless people have been gathering and leaving their belongings at a vacant house on the corner of Wilder Avenue and Liholiho Street in Makiki.
Boarded up and littered, 1223 Wilder Avenue has become a hotspot for crime, according to Makiki neighborhood board chair Ian Ross, adding people who gather there often engage in fights and drug use.
"What's really heartbreaking to me in talking to the neighbors of this Wilder property is that some of them are expressing feelings of danger if they're trying to enter or leave their homes in the evening," Ross said.
There is another empty house nearby on Pensacola Street which Ross and the neighborhood board have been trying to have abated.
Frustrated by the ongoing trend, Ross said he is working with the city council to determine a solution for the Wilder Avenue house.
In the meantime, a homeless man named Herman Aweau has become the unofficial neighborhood watchman guarding the property.
After seeing dozens of people vandalize the home, he took it upon himself to keep an eye on it.
"They come and they just hang out there, and they don't respect the property. I chase them away," Aweau said. "I hang out here every day. I'm retired and I stay here and I don't leave until around 9 o'clock at night. I keep an eye on the community."
KITV4 reached out to the property owners for comment. One of them said they're planning to erect fencing to keep people off the property.